Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Renaud
January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Renaud.
Renaud, 25, joins the Icemen after recording three points (2g, 1a) in eight appearances with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Earlier this season, the 6-5, 236-pound rookie forward also collected 12 points in eight games while overseas with Mont-Blanc (France2).
Prior to his professional career, Renaud, posted 11 points (6g, 5a) played in four seasons at McGill University (USports). The Gloucester, Ontario resident split time during his major junior career in the OHL and QMJHL. He totaled 62 points (29g, 33a) in 232 OHL games with the Sarnia Sting and Oshawa Generals, while adding another 18 points in stints with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic and Moncton Wildcats.
