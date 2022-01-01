Gladiators Collect Two Shorthanded Goals in Loss

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-13-2-1) fell 6-2 to the Florida Everblades (16-8-2-3) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday night. Atlanta kept the game within arms reach after goals from Cody Sylvester and Mike Pelech until the Everblades scored three unanswered goals to seal the victory.

The Everblades started the scoring for the night midway through the first period after John McCarron netted a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0 (12:31). The Glads outshot the Everblades 13-8 in the first period.

Florida took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period after Alex Aleardi scored on a shot from the high slot (3:14).

The Glads cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period after a shorthanded goal. Mike Pelech deked behind the Florida net to create space and found Cody Sylvester who slotted a wrister past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson (11:13).

The Everblades took a 3-1 lead late in the second period after Alex Aleardi scored on a one-timer from the low slot (17:39)

Atlanta scored again late in the second period to make it 3-2 after a rebound opportunity. Josh Thrower fired a wrister that Mike Pelech collected and punched into the back of the net (18:47).

Just one minute later, Florida scored to make it 4-2 after Jordan Sambrook scored off a one-timer on a power-play opportunity (19:56).

Levko Koper gave the Everblades a 5-2 lead late in the third period after he tapped in a pass from Alex Aleardi (12:19). Two minutes later, Chirs Mckay made it 6-2 with a wrister from the low slot (14:09).

Nell finished his night with 27 saves on 33 shots for Atlanta. The Gladiators take on the Everblades again tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM at Gas South Arena.

