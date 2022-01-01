Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits: January 1, 2022
January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (15-12-1-0) open up 2022 on the road as they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-11-3-2) for the second time this season tonight at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Solar Bears are coming off two straight wins including Friday afternoon's 5-4 OT comeback win over South Carolina, and three consecutive road victories. The Swamp Rabbits, meanwhile, are winless in their last five contests (0-2-2-1), most recently falling in a 3-2 shootout loss on Friday at Cincinnati. Greenville leads the seven-game regular season series with one win, a 4-2 victory over Orlando on Dec. 8.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Brad Barone will make his third consecutive start for the Solar Bears this week after making 64 combined saves in his last two outings, both victories over Florida and South Carolina.
Hunter Fejes has five points (3g-2a) in his last two games.
Luke Boka scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday; he has two overtime-winners this season and three game-winning goals in total for the season, leading the active roster in total goals with nine.
Tristin Langan was credited with his fourth multi-point game of the season on Friday, notching two assists. Orlando is 4-0-0-0 when Langan records a multi-point game.
Greenville's Liam Pecararo enters tonight's game on an 11-game point streak (10g-8a). The Swamp Rabbits are tied for the league lead with seven games decided in overtime or a shootout.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays, on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
