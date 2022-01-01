Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 1, 2022

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, January 1 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Happy New Years, and welcome to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen will be in search of their tenth consecutive victory as they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen have won their last six home games and are 15-2-0 in their last 17 games. As a result of their recent success, the Icemen continue to hold the top spot in the entire ECHL heading into this evening's action. South Carolina is winless in their last eight contests after falling in overtime last night at Orlando. Tonight's game also marks the fifth of six meetings against South Carolina in a seven-game span. The two clubs will meet again tomorrow afternoon in North Charleston. The Icemen have won their last six home games and are 15-2-0 in their last 17 games.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 5-1-0-1, while also leading the All-Time series by a slim margin of 25-21-0-3.

About the Icemen: Craig Martin extended his points streak on Wednesday to 9-games and has logged 13 points (6g, 7a) during this stretch. In addition, Martin has registered a goal in each of his last three contests....Forward Abbott Girduckis recorded his third 3-point performance of the season on Wednesday...The Icemen will be without forward Travis Howe this evening. Howe and Stingrays forward Nico Blachman were both suspended for two games as a result of their actions during the pregame warm up on Wednesday....Earlier today, Jacksonville added forward Alexandre Renaud. The 6-5, 236-pound forward has posted three points (2g, 1a) in eight games played with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL).

About the Stingrays: Captain Andrew Cherniwchan leads the Stingrays against the Icemen with four goals and six points. The longtime Stingrays veteran moved up to fifth all-time in club history with 152 assists in last night's game at Orlando. He is now just four assists behind Trent Campbell for fourth all-time in team history....Ben Holmstrom scored his first goal as a Stingray last night, and Bryce Martin netted his first professional goal on Friday.

Upcoming Home Games

Tonight! - Marvel Night is back for a second game! The Icemen will wear the special Iron Man Jerseys with customized Iron Man Gloves. Jerseys & Gloves will be auctioned on the Icemen team App. Stop by our merchandise stand in concourse to get information on a customized Iron Man Francois Brassard game used stick which will be raffled off!

**2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, January 17, Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars! Fan Fest set for Sunday, January 16. Visit www.jaxicemen.com for more information!

