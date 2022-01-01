Fejes, Barone Lead Solar Bears to 3-2 Win over Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Hunter Fejes scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Orlando Solar Bears (16-12-1-0) opened the New Year with a 3-2 road win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-2) on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Brad Barone made 39 saves to pick up his third victory of the week and his 10th win of the season for the Solar Bears.

Orlando picked up its third win of the week and its fourth consecutive win on the road, extending its longest road win streak of the season.

Luke McInnis broke a 1-1 tie in the second period for his fifth goal of the season and his second in as many games, while Tristin Langan and Jake Transit each picked up a pair of assists.

1st Period

GRN Goal: Liam Pecararo (13) at 3:34. Assisted by Max Zimmer and Dallas Gerads.

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (4) at 11:09. Assisted by Jake Transit.

SHOTS: ORL 10, GRN 15

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (5) at 9:56. Assisted by Tristin Langan.

SHOTS: ORL 7, GRN 16

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (5) at 9:10. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Jake Transit.

GRN Goal: Max Zimmer (10) [PP] at 17:46. Assisted by Josh Burnside and Liam Pecararo.

SHOTS: ORL 6, GRN 10

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 39-for-41

GRN: John Lethemon, 20-for-23

NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 1-1-0-0 against Greenville this season.

The Solar Bears improved to 4-10-1-0 on the road when allowing the first goal.

Orlando is now 15-2-1-0 when scoring three or more goals; the Solar Bears are 9-2-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

Langan recorded a pair of assists for the third straight game; he now has 114 points in his (43g-71a) in his Solar Bears career, moving him past Jacob Cepis (112) and Denver Manderson (113) for third in team history in scoring.

Fejes finished the week with 5g-2a in three games, including two game-winners for seven in his Solar Bears career, placing him fifth in team history.

Transit had his first multi-point game of his career; he has 2g-5a in six games since joining Orlando on Dec. 17 at Allen.

Barone finished the week at 3-0-0 with 103 saves for a .920 save percentage.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

