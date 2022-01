ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 1, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Derek Whitmore, F

Worcester:

Beau Starrett, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Hartford

Add Blake Thompson, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Utica

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Michael Turner, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Aaron Ryback, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Add Alec Rauhauser, D returned from loan to Stockton

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Delete Jack Spaulding, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D returned from loan to Ontario

Iowa:

Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Jacksonville:

Add Alex Renaud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add John Griffith, G added as EBUG

Add Richie Boyd, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G loaned to Rochester

South Carolina:

Add Joe Rodriguez, G added as EBUG

Delete Cedrick Andree, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Delete Trevor Boardway, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Cutler, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/31]

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/31]

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Egan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Mangone, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.