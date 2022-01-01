D'Astous, Jones and Martin Reassigned to Utah

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Peyton Jones

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luke Martin and goaltender Peyton Jones were each reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as they come over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

D'Astous leads Utah with 12 goals this season. He also leads the team with 8 power play points (4 goals, 4 assists). D'Astous is currently tied for 2nd on the club with 21 points. D'Astous played in 19 games with Utah before being reassigned to Colorado on December 7, 2021. In 6 games with Colorado he scored 1 goal, which came on December 31st vs Iowa.

Martin returns to Utah after a 2 week stint in Colorado, where he appeared in 6 games. In 23 games with Utah this season Martin has 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) and a +12 rating.

Jones is 7-2 with Utah this season with a 3.58 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. In his last appearance with Utah the 2nd year pro out of Penn State saved 44 of 47 in a 5-3 win on December 19th vs Wichita.

The Grizzlies road trip continues at Rapid City on New Year's Day. The Grizzlies next homestand will be a 3 game set vs Idaho on January 14-15, 17 followed by a 3 game series vs Allen on January 21-23. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

