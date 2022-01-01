Michael Prapavessis Returns to Steelheads from AHL Ontario

January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release









Idaho Steelheads defenseman Michael Prapavessis

(Idaho Steelheads, Credit: Tim Schmidt) Idaho Steelheads defenseman Michael Prapavessis(Idaho Steelheads, Credit: Tim Schmidt)

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defensemen Michael Prapavessis has returned to the team prior to tonight's game following his AHL stint with the Ontario Reign, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Saturday.

Prapavessis, 25, returns from his third AHL stint after playing three games with Ontario. The Oakville, Ont. native played 16 games with the Steelheads this season prior to his call-up, totaling two goals and nine assists for 11 points with a plus-three rating while sitting second among Steelheads defensemen in both assists and scoring. He scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal on December 11 against the South Carolina Stingrays and owns career-highs in all scoring categories while being the only Steelheads player without a penalty so far this season with at least five games played.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman played 52 games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) in 2018-19 and 2019-20, earning eight points (2-6-8) with eight penalty minutes. In four ECHL seasons between six different teams, he owns 28 points (3-25-28) with a plus-eight rating through 83 games since the 2017-18 following a four-year career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). While there, Prapavessis earned 62 points (7-55-62) through 154 games and served as Captain during his senior season.

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Allen Americans tonight at 6:05 p.m. MT at Allen Event Center and come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.