ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #359, Norfolk at Wheeling, on Dec. 31.
Drevitch was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 16:30 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Drevitch will miss Wheeling's game vs. Norfolk tonight (Jan. 1).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
