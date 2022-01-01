Flodell Shuts out Jacksonville in Pro Debut
January 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - In his professional hockey debut, Logan Flodell stopped all 23 shots he saw, posting a shutout and backstopping the South Carolina Stingrays (10-14-3-0) to a 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Jacksonville Icemen (18-9-1-1) on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
With time winding down in the opening period, Stingrays' Justin Florek found the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season and the only goal of the game. Andrew Cherniwchan set up the play with a feed to Lawton Courtnall as they broke into the offensive zone. Jacksonville netminder Charles Williams saved Courtnall's initial shot, but left a rebound in front of the net for Florek to clean up, leading to a 1-0 lead with seven seconds left in the period.
Flodell wowed in his pro hockey debut, halting all 23 shots he faced in his first career win. Williams finished the night with 19 saves of his own for Jacksonville.
The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign on Sunday, January 2nd at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m. Help make good on that New Year's Resolution during our first home game of 2022, Health and Wellness Night presented by Blink TBI and Ethos Athletics!
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 1, 2022
- Blades Open 2022 with Seventh Straight Road Win - Florida Everblades
- Fejes, Barone Lead Solar Bears to 3-2 Win over Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wells Stymies Nailers Comeback - Wheeling Nailers
- Gladiators Collect Two Shorthanded Goals in Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Flodell Shuts out Jacksonville in Pro Debut - South Carolina Stingrays
- Laberge's Pair Includes OT Winner as Mariners Sweep Homestand - Maine Mariners
- Michael Prapavessis Returns to Steelheads from AHL Ontario - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Renaud - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous, Martin and Jones Return to Club for Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 1 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits: January 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 1, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Acquire Goaltender Cole Kehler in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- D'Astous, Jones and Martin Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- First Game of 2022 Tonight for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Opens 2022 Tonight at Home against KC - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Look to Open 2022 with Another Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Power Play Pushes Rush Past Grizzlies, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.