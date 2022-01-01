Thunder Opens 2022 Tonight at Home against KC

Wichita Thunder forward Logan Fredericks corrals the puck vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home today to kick off 2022 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 75-54-19 against Kansas City and 40-25-5 at home against the Mavericks.

The Thunder are looking to snap a 12-game winless skid. Last night, the two teams began a five-game stretch at Cable Dahmer Arena. Wichita held a late 3-2 lead, but Darik Angeli tied the game and then scored the winner in overtime.

With the win, the Mavericks moved two points ahead of Wichita for fifth place in the Mountain Division with 25 points. Wichita is tied for sixth with 23 points.

The Thunder scored their first power play goal in the season-series against the Mavericks last night. Overall, Wichita is 19-for-100 on the season (19%).

Carter Johnson recorded a goal and an assist last night, extending his point-streak to five games. The rookie from Miami (OH) has 23 points (10g, 13a) in 26 games so far this season. He moved into third place in the rookie scoring race.

Darik Angeli leads Kansas City with 27 points. Nick Pastujov is second with 25 points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 26 points. Johnson is second with 23.

