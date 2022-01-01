Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:05 PM

Branden Troock of the Allen Americans vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: M Bosau) Branden Troock of the Allen Americans vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: M Bosau)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Idaho Steelheads tonight in the second game of three this weekend between the two clubs. The Americans closed 2021 with a 4-1 win over Idaho. The victory moved the Americans over the 500 mark for the first time all season. Tickets for tonight's game are on sale NOW at the Americans website.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 2, 4:05 pm against Idaho. TICKETS

Last Game: The Allen Americans won their second in a row, knocking off the Idaho Steelheads on New Year's Eve 4-1, to close-out 2021 with a victory, earning just their third home win of the season. The Americans outscored Idaho 3-0 in the final period. Spencer Asuchak (7), Gavin Gould (6) and Eric Roy (3) provided the third period offense. Antoine Bibeau stopped 31 of 32 shots to get the win between the pipes.

Over the Top: For the first time this season, the Americans are over 0.500. The Americans improved to 10-9-3 with the win on New Year's Eve. The Americans have been at 0.500 three times this season, but never over until last night.

Asuchak Line Breaks Through: The line of Spencer Asuchak, Chad Costello and Gavin Gould got on the score sheet for the first time in three games. Gavin Gould had the longest drought getting his first points since December 9th. The line had five points total in the win.

Not Shortchanged: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 10.

Troock Scores Again: Americans forward Branden Troock had a Hat Trick on Wednesday night in Wichita, and added another on Friday night, his seventh of the season. Troock has five points in his last two games (4 goals and 1 assists).

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-5-2

Away: 7-4-1

Overall: 10-9-3

Last 10: 6-3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (9) Chad Costello

Assists: (15) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould

Points: (24) Chad Costello

+/-: (+6) Branden Troock

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 11-4-0-0

Away: 5-5-0-1

Overall: 16-9-0-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (10) AJ White

Assists: (15) AJ White

Points: (25) AJ White

+/-: (+15) Casey Johnson

PIM: (38) Colby McAuley

