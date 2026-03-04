How Marlon LeBlanc, Brian McBride Built Brooklyn FC for Its USL Championship Debut: USL All Access

Published on March 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video













United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.