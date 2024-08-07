Hot Rods Offense Starts Slow, Suffer 4-2 Loss in Asheville

August 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Tre' Morgan launched his fifth home run of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-13, 59-43) offense was quiet, dropping the second game of the series to the Asheville Tourists (16-22, 44-58) at McCormick Field on Wednesday in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Tourists brought in the first run of the game against Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson in the bottom of the first inning. Narbe Cruz and Luis Baez led off with singles to put runners on first and second. Walker Janek drove in Cruz with a base hit, giving the Tourists a 1-0 lead.

Another run came around to score in the bottom of the second for Asheville against Johnson. With one out, Anthony Sherwin singled. Jackson Loftin doubled, scoring Sherwin, enhancing Asheville's lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green found their first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Asheville starter Manuel Urias. With two outs, Tre' Morgan launched a solo homer to cut into the Tourists lead, 2-1.

Oliver Carrillo put the Tourists back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer off Hot Rods reliever Roel Garcia III. Cruz helped add to the total with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, giving Asheville a 4-1 lead. The Hot Rods added a run on an RBI groundout from Homer Bush Jr. in the top of the ninth, but that was all the offense they could muster, losing 4-2 to the Tourists.

Wilmy Sanchez (1-0) earned the win, tossing 4.0 innings while allowing one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Johnson (0-1) was given the loss, allowing two runs on five hits over 3.0 innings of work. Jeremy Molero (3) earned the save, tossing 1.0 while allowing one unearned run.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 5:35 PM CT at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina. Bowling Green sends out RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-3, 2.97) against Asheville RHP Derek True (2-3, 6.33).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.