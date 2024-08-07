Grasshoppers Fall 4-1 to the Emperors

August 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Emperors, 4-1 on Wednesday, August 7. The Emperors improved to 13-23 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 21-17. Rome outhit Greensboro 9-2 as both teams had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Lonnie White Jr. as he went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Mitch Jebb tallied the only other Grasshoppers hit.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was infielder Drew Compton as he went 3-4 with a homerun, a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Rome were also tallied by Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Ethan Workinger, Jace Grady, Justin Janas, Nick Ward, and Carlos Arroyo.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up seven hits and three earned runs on five innings of work. Diamond took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 5-4 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Jhancarlos Lara as he tallied 12 strikeouts and gave up one free base on six scoreless and no-hit innings of work. Lara took the win for the Emperors and improved to 1-2 on the season while Riley Frey tallied his first save.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, August 8, for Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.