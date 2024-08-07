Renegades Game Notes

August 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (52-48, 19-16) at Brooklyn Cyclones (48-54, 15-21)

Game 1: LHP Kyle Carr (0-6, 5.61 ERA) vs RHP Jack Wenninger (0-1, 3.78 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Blane Abeyta (1-2, 2.30 ERA) vs. RHP Jonah Tong (4-3, 3.36 ERA)

| Games 101 & 102 | Road Games 54 & 55 | Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 5 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

'GADES ARE HOT: On Sunday, the Renegades set a season-high with their seventh consecutive victory, and their sixth in a row over Jersey Shore. The sweep over the BlueClaws marked the second six-game series sweep in franchise history and the first ever at Heritage Financial Park. Hudson Valley last swept six games in July 2022 on the road against the BlueClaws. The Renegades have now taken 10 of 12 games against the BlueClaws at Heritage Financial Park this season. Hudson Valley is currently in a playoff spot, sitting in second place in the SAL North. The Renegades earned their seventh walk-off victory of the season on Thursday, scoring four runs in the ninth inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit. Josh Moylan cleared the bases with an RBI single to complete a 6-5 win.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the final time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season, with 15 games being played at Maimonides Park. So far this season, the teams are an even 9-9 against one another. n early July, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley played a home-and-home six game series, with the two teams each earning three victories. The first four games of the tilt ended in shutouts. In the series in mid-June, the Renegades took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park. However, the Cyclones earned two late come-from-behind wins that week, damaging the Renegades first-half title hopes. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes in May, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Jersey Shore for six games last week, Hudson Valley travels to Brooklyn for the final time this season, before embarking on a two-week homestand in mid-August.

EXCELLENCE: It was announced on Tuesday that Renegades starter Cam Schlittler was being called up to Double-A Somerset. Schlittler has been the ace of the Renegades staff all season long. In his final Renegades start on Friday, he allowed just one earned run in five innings while matching a career-high with nine strikeouts. The 2022 7th round pick has been one of the best starting pitchers in the South Atlantic League this season. As he departs, Schlittler's 2.60 ERA is the best in the SAL by over 30 points, and his .191 opposing average is also the top mark in the league. Schlittler is tied for first in the SAL with 108 strikeouts in 2024. Last week, the right-hander became just the second Renegades starter this season to go seven innings, joining former Northeastern University teammate and roommate Sebastian Keane. In his dominant start, Schlittler induced nine groundball outs.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 21-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades but July was a rough month for the outfielder. He hit just .096 (7-for-72). However, August has started with a banfg for Avina. He was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, joining Roc Riggio to hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning. On Sunday, Avina was featured as the No. 1 play on Sportscenter's "Top 10 Plays" for a home run robbery of Jersey Shore's Felix Reyes.

BEAVER DOMINANCE: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Fourty-eight of the last 53 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In his last nine appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 28.1 frames. On Tuesday, the Oregon St product was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. In his fourth start of the season on Sunday, Sellers was stellar, throwing four perfect innings while inducing six groundball outs. The right-hander has retired 52 of the last 55 batters he has faced. On Wednesday, Kyle Carr was charged with just two runs on four hits in five innings, while striking out six and issuing just one walk. The southpaw has allowed just seven combined hits in his last three starts.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made on July 19th, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat. In NL and AL history, a walk-off no-hitter has only taken place four times, with the last one coming back in 2013.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 32-for-36 on stolen base attempts as a team in the last 26 games. The Renegades set a season-high with four stolen bases on July 20.

HEATING UP: Two Renegades had outstanding series in the six-game sweep of Jersey Shore last week. Antonio Gomez was 9-for-15 at the plate, with five doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and seven runs scored. The Renegades catcher boosted his average from .169 to .221 in the six games. Christopher Familia also had an excellent series, going 6-for-17 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Hudson Valley scored six or more runs in five of the six games in the series.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 189 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, five more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.31 ERA (151 ER/410.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and sixth-best in the minors. On Thursday, Mason Vinyard, Joel Valdez, and Matt Keating combined for 4.2 scoreless frames to close out a 4-3 win, allowing just two hits. Saturday's game featured four scoreless innings from the 'pen, where Sean Boyle, Cole Ayers, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one hit.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 664 hits through 100 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, four less than the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL) for the best mark. Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 909 hits through 102 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

ROAD STRUGGLES: With a 5--4 win last Sunday, Hudson Valley completed a series with Wilmington where they went 2-4. The team has now lost 10 of their last 13 road games. The Renegades had just seven hits combined on Friday and Saturday. In the first two games of the series, Hudson Valley also had just seven combined hits against Wilmington pitching. They didn't record a hit until the sixth inning on Wednesday. This season, Hudson Valley is just 20-33 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 33 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 117 errors in 97 games. In 13 of their last 27 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in four of the last five games, Hudson Valley is now 26-8 in games this season where they do not commit an error.

PIRATE POWER: Josh Moylan has been on a tear over the two weeks. The infielder had a tremendous series in Wilmington last week, going 5-for-17 with three home runs and four runs scored. He continued his strong hitting last week. In his last five games, Moylan is 8-for-17 with 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, and five runs scored in the series against Jersey Shore, reaching base in seven of nine plate appearances against BlueClaws pitching.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.