Renegades Split Doubleheader with Cyclones

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a split of a doubleheader against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park, falling 3-2 in the opener while earning a 7-0 victory in game two. With the win in the nightcap, Hudson Valley has now won eight of its last nine games.

In the bottom of the first of game one Jacob Reimer walked and Chris Suero was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Junior Tilien then notched an RBI single to score Reimer and put Brooklyn in front 1-0.

Christopher Familia, Kiko Romero, and George Lombard, Jr. all earned walks to load the bases with no outs in the fourth. An infield single by Jace Avina scored Familia and tied the game at 1-1.

Kyle Carr struck out five in four innings, marking the third consecutive start in which Carr has struck out five-or-more batters. The left-hander has allowed four combined runs in his last four starts across 19 innings, holding a 1.89 ERA during that span.

The Renegades took the lead in the sixth. Roc Riggio walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Avina drove him home with an RBI single up the middle to make it 2-1 Hudson Valley.

In the bottom of the seventh, D'Andre Smith led off with a single and stole second. Thomas Balboni hit Jefrey De Los Santos and Omar De Los Santos with pitches to load the bases. Nick Morabito then grounded into a fielder's choice, as Smith was thrown out at the plate by first basemen Kiko Romero. The next batter, Jacob Reimer, lined a walk-off single into right with two outs, scoring both De Los Santoses to complete a 3-2 walk-off win.

Hudson Valley jumped out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the second on the strength of three bases-loaded walks issued by Jonah Tong. After Dylan Jasso and Antonio Gomez each collected hits, Jackson Castillo walked to load the bases. Garrett Martin, Brenny Escanio and Roc Riggio drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs. An RBI groundout by George Lombard drove in Martin to push the lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, a walk to Gomez, a single by Castillo, and a walk by Martin loaded the bases. Gomez scored on an RBI groundout by Anthony Hall. Riggio then ripped a two-run double to right to score both runners and make it 7-0 Renegades.

The bullpen was stellar in relief of Blane Abeyta. Kelly Austin, Mason Vinyard, Indigo Diaz, Sean Boyle, and Hueston Morrill combined to throw five scoreless innings to close out the game, allowing just three total hits.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the doubleheader split, the Renegades have split all five doubleheaders they have played in the 2024 season.

Hudson Valley and Brooklyn continue their series on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.p., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Baron Stuart (6-3, 4.02) takes the mound for the Renegades, while Felipe De La Cruz (3-6, 4.42) will start for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record:

53-49, 20-17

