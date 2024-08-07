Cyclones Walk off Winners in Game One Thanks to Reimer's Heroics

BROOKLYN NY - The Cyclones took Game One of Wednesday's doubleheader by the score of 3-2 over the Hudson Valley Renegades at Maimonides Park. Jacob Reimer, making his 2024 Coney Island debut after missing the start of the season with an injury, was the hero as his two-out, two-RBI single in the final frame gave the Cyclones a 3-2 win.

The Cyclones jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday evening, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Reimer worked a one-out walk before Chris Suero was hit by a pitch to put a runner in scoring position for Junior Tilien. The 21-year-old responded with a line drive single up the middle on the first pitch he saw to score Reimer with the game's first run.

Jack Wenninger made the start for the Cyclones and worked in and out of trouble over his first 3.0 innings, but in the fourth the Renegades broke through to tie the game. The righthander issued three walks to load the bases with two outs and Jace Avina took advantage of the scoring chance with an RBI single to knot the game at 1-1. Southpaw Ryan Ammons came on in relief and got the final out of the frame to end the threat and leave the bases loaded.

After trading zeroes in the fifth, Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the sixth. Jordany Ventura issued a one-out walk to Roc Riggio, who advanced to second on a wild pitch and it was Avina again who had a two-out RBI single to give the 'Gades a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Reimer...welcome back!

After missing most of the season with an injury, Jacob Reimer is the hero in his first game back on Coney Island as the Comeback 'Clones walk it off in Game One. #AmazinStartsHere I #LGM pic.twitter.com/1yLhVBkSeq - Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 7, 2024

But in the bottom of the seventh, the final turn at bat in Minor League Doubleheaders, Brooklyn rallied for the win. D'Andre Smith led off the inning with a single and stole second base. With one out, Jefrey De Los Santos was hit by a pitch and then Omar De Los Santos was plunked as well to load the bases with only one out. Nick Morabito hit a soft ground ball to first and Hudson Valley's Kiko Romero made a perfect throw to the plate to retire D'Andre Smith at the plate and keep the Renegades ahead, now with two outs in the seventh inning. That's when Jacob Reimer roped a single into right field that allowed both Jefrey and Omar De Los Santos to score and give Brooklyn a 3-2 win.

Eduardo Herrera (2-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless frames to collect the win for Brooklyn.

