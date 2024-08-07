Loftin's Two Doubles Help Tourists Edge Hot Rods

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists rebounded nicely against the Bowling Green Hot Rods Wednesday night with an impressive 4-2 victory in front of the home crowd. Jackson Loftin crushed two key doubles and Oliver Carrillo netted his fifth Home Run of the season in the win.

The offense began in the bottom of the first with three straight hits by Narbe Cruz, Luis Baez, and Walker Janek. The early rally plated the game's first run. Loftin added Asheville's second run with an RBI double that scored Anthony Sherwin in the following frame.

Manuel Urias worked four innings on the mound and held the Hot Rods to one run, a solo Homer in the third. Carrillo's solo blast for Asheville came in the bottom of the fourth and put the Tourists in front 3-1. Loftin and Cruz combined for back-to-back doubles in the seventh and that was more than enough cushion for the Asheville bullpen.

Bowling Green had no answers for Wilmy Sanchez, Ian Foggo, and Jeremy Molero. The trio covered five innings and held the lead. The Hot Rods did manage an unearned run in the ninth; however, Molero kept his poise and delivered his third save of the season.

Game Three of the series is set for Thursday night with the first pitch slated for 6:35pm ET.

