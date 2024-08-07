Winston-Salem Falls in Extras to Greenville, 12-8

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Greenville Drive, 12-8, in ten innings on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,021 fans.

Winston-Salem (49-55) starter Shane Murphy got the ball for the Dash and battled against a potent Greenville (49-55) lineup. Murphy danced out of trouble in the second inning, but in the third, the Drive got the Murphy. Jhostynxon Garcia put Greenville ahead 2-0 on a two-RBI double and Ronald Rosario drove home Garcia putting the Drive ahead 3-0.

The Dash struggled to figure out Drive starter Yordanny Monegro, who faced the minimum through four innings. In the fifth, the Dash broke through. After a double by Colby Smelley put runners at second and third, Jacob Burke grounded out bringing home a run and cutting the Drive lead to two, 3-1, after five innings.

Both starters departed after the fifth with the bullpens taking over. Peyton Pallette and Bryce Bonnin both traded scoreless sixth and seventh innings keeping it a 3-1 game. In the eighth, Jarold Rosado worked around a one out triple keeping the deficit at two.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dash rallied. Samuel Zavala reached base on an error with one out and moved to third on a single by Jordan Sprinkle. Rikuu Nishida walked and the Dash loaded the bases with only one out in the inning. Drive reliever, Reidis Sena, threw a wild pitch allowing Zavala to score while Sprinkle came home on a groundout, tying the game at three heading to the ninth.

Neither side could find a run in the ninth, and the two sides went to extra innings tied at three.

In the top of the tenth, the Drive plated nine runs taking a 12-3 lead. The Dash got five runs back on a two-run homer from Zavala and a three-run long ball from Wes Kath, but the nine run frame was too much to overcome as Winston-Salem fell, 12-8, in ten innings.

The series between the Dash and Drive is now tied at one. Due to incoming weather, game three on Thursday has been postponed to a later date. The series will continue Friday night at Truist Stadium.

