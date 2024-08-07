Renegades Release 2025 Home Game Schedule

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their 2025 Home Regular Season schedule, featuring 66 games set to begin on Friday, April 4 at Heritage Financial Park. The 2025 season marks the 31st season of Renegades baseball, and the fifth for the club as a New York Yankees affiliate playing as a member of the South Atlantic League.

The full schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games against nine opponents. The road schedule will be released by Minor League Baseball in the coming days. As previously announced by Minor League Baseball in July, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will be moving from the North Division to the South Division for 2025, with the North now being comprised of the Aberdeen IronBirds, Brooklyn Cyclones, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Renegades.

"We have already started working on some amazing plans for 2025 that we cannot wait to share with our fans and our community," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "The 2024 season has been an incredible, record-breaking season full of life-long memories, and we look forward to building upon that momentum in 2025. We treat every game as if it is someone's Opening Day, because in many respects, it is, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to create 66 magical experiences for the Hudson Valley next season."

The season begins on Friday, April 4 as the Renegades begin with a three-game homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Heritage Financial Park. It will be just the second time since 2016 that the Renegades have opened a season at home and their first season opener against Jersey Shore since 2021.

The Renegades will play two series with each North Division club at Heritage Financial Park in 2024.

From the South Division, both the Greenville Drive (Boston) and Greensboro (Pittsburgh) will make their first trips to the Hudson Valley since 2023, while the Asheville Tourists (Houston) return after a series in 2024.

Important Dates

Opening Day - April 4 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Independence Day - July 3 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Father's Day - June 15 vs Greenville Drive

July 15-17 - All-Star Break

Final Regular Season Home Game - Sept. 7 vs Greensboro Grasshoppers

Games By Opponent

North Division

Aberdeen IronBirds - Baltimore Orioles

Home: May 13-18, Aug. 12-17

Brooklyn Cyclones - New York Mets

Home: July 1-3, Aug. 5-10

Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Philadelphia Phillies

Home: April 4-6, April 29-May 4

Wilmington Blue Rocks - Washington Nationals

Home: April 15-20, May 27-June 1

South Division

Asheville Tourists - Houston Astros

Home: July 8-13

Greensboro Grasshoppers - Pittsburgh Pirates

Home: Sept. 2-7

Greenville Drive - Boston Red Sox

Home: June 10-15

Rome Emperors - Atlanta Braves

Home: July 22-27

The complete home 2025 schedule can be found. Game times, promotions, road games and information on 2025 Season Ticket Memberships will be announced at a later date.

