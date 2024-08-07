Ware's First Claws Hit, Strong Relief Deliver 5-4 Wednesday Win

August 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Bryson Ware hit a three-run triple and three relievers combined on four scoreless innings out of the bullpen as the BlueClaws won their second straight game, 5-4 over Wilmington on Wednesday night in Delaware.

Jersey Shore (18-20/56-48) has now won back-to-back games after an eight-game losing streak.

Emaarion Boyd singled home a run in the first inning to put the BlueClaws ahead before Wilmington scored three times off Braeden Fausnaught in the bottom half of the inning.

Bryson Ware, however, delivered an RBI triple to right-centerfield in the top of the third to put the BlueClaws up 4-3. It was Ware's first hit as a BlueClaw after he arrived from Clearwater earlier in the week. Troy Schreffler then brought in Ware with a groundout for a 5-3 lead.

Fausnaught (8-3), who threw 34 pitches in the first inning, was still able to battle his way through the fifth. He left after the fifth, allowing four runs, three of which were earned, while striking out three and walking four.

Gunner Mayer threw a scoreless sixth. Wen-Hui Pan took over in the seventh and threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Paxton Thompson came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save. Thompson has not allowed an earned run in 11 innings with the BlueClaws.

Keaton Anthony and Luis Caicuto each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The game was delayed 80 minutes by rain and started at 7:55.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

