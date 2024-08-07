Congratulations, Carl Sobocinski, Your 2024 Green Day Honoree

Stroll through downtown Greenville and it won't be long before you notice some wonderful aroma wafting through the air. Chances are, you just passed one of the many restaurants Carl Sobocinski opened here. From Soby's New South Cuisine to the Lazy Goat to Nose Dive to The Jones Oyster Company and beyond, Carl has left an indelible, and quite delicious, mark on our hometown.

The restaurant business is not an easy one. Indeed, the stresses and strains are unending and immense. But Carl makes it look effortless. He cares about the details, he cares about his staff, he cares about his patrons, and with a heaping helping of generosity, he cares about his community.

The Greenville Drive is Upstate South Carolina's home team. But that home team extends beyond our dugout. It includes everyone who helps make the Upstate the incredible success story it's become. For 19 years Green Day has recognized some of the more extraordinary members of that "team." This year, we honor Carl Sobocinski.

Carl's generous spirit and vision are legendary. He was the first to see the potential of downtown Greenville when he opened Soby's in 1997. Since then, his company, Table 301 has not only given Greenville some award-winning, delicious destinations, but Carl has encouraged and mentored other budding local restaurateurs to open successful restaurants.

Carl is an active contributor to Greenville's and the state of South Carolina's business and charitable communities. He's been a member of the Executive Committee for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Furman University President's Advisory Council, and Mentor Greenville. Nationally, Carl served for three terms as a board member for the National Restaurant Association.

He saves his largest serving of generosity for Greenville, as demonstrated by his work with the Executive Committee of VisitGreenvilleSC, where he was instrumental in the effort to use a portion of hospitality tax revenue to market Greenville as a tourist destination.

In 2006, Carl, along with singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, created euphoria, a four day, nationally-acclaimed food, wine and music festival held annually in Greenville. He's been named South Carolina Restaurant Association's Restaurateur of the Year, was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Greenville Jaycees and has earned too many other awards to fit on this page.

Carl Sobocinski moved to Greenville from New Hampshire because he wanted to play baseball at Clemson and become an architect. What he created instead is a major league restaurant landscape that has made Greenville the envy of food lovers everywhere. And he's done so with class, heart, integrity and...if you'll forgive this pun...a real appetite for moving his community forward. His two daughters are his real pride and joy, but Carl has helped give those of us who call Greenville home, yet another reason to be proud.

