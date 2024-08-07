Rosario Deals a Dandy in 9-8 Win

Hickory, NC- Alejandro Rosario picked up his first win in a Hickory uniform on Wednesday night as the Crawdads held on to beat Aberdeen by a 9-8 score at LP Frans Stadium.

Rosario spun seven ultra-effective innings for the Crawdads, his longest stint of the 2024 campaign. He allowed two runs while striking out six Iron Birds batters. The effort for the Miami right-hander drops his ERA to a paltry 2.93 for the year.

Offensively, Arturo Disla launched his second homer in a Hickory uniform to open the scoring in the second inning.

Danyer Cueva led the charge for the Crawdads (21-17, 49-55), stroking three base hits on the evening. In addition, the Venezuelan infielder scored twice, stole a base and drove in a run.

Sebastian Walcott continued his upward second half trajectory, collecting a pair of hits and a pair of RBI while swiping three bags.

Quincy Scott singled in the sixth, extending his streak of reaching base to 11 games.

Gavin Collyer came on for Hickory to earn his sixth save of the season, as the team has now won seven of their last nine games, dating back to July 28th.

The series continues Thursday as Izack Tiger takes the mound for Hickory against the IronBirds (19-19, 53-51). First pitch is set for 7pm, with the Crawdads Pregame Show set for 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

