Hot Rods Game Notes

Extra-Inning Misfortune.... The Hot Rods dropped the third game in Winston-Salem in extra-innings to the Dash, 3-2 on Thursday. Bowling Green had just one hit until the ninth inning, where Jhon Diaz blooped a single into center, tying the game 2-2. After the Hot Rods left the bases loaded in the top of the 10th, the Dash used a throwing error from Tre' Morgan and an obstruction call at third base to bring in the final run, walking it off 3-2.

Career K's.... RHP Trevor Martin logged his career-high with 11 strikeouts in the 3-2 loss on Wednesday. He set his previous career-high with the Low-A Charleston RiverDogs in 2023, striking out 10 through 5.2 innings in a matchup with the Delmarva Shorebirds on July 21.

Morgan's Move Up.... Since making his High-A debut on May 15, Tre' Morgan has reached base in all eight games. He has also mounted a six-game hitting streak dating back to May 17. Morgan's numbers continue to impress, hitting .533 with eight doubles, eight RBIs, six walks, and just one strikeout, maintaining a .622 OBP and a 1.522 OPS.

Searching for a Cure(t).... RHP Yoniel Curet has hit his first rough patch of 2024. Over his last two games, he has had his two shortest starts of the season. He went 3.1 innings, allowing nine earned runs, on May 12 against Greensboro, and allowed two runs over 3.0 innings against Brooklyn on May 18. The walks have been the biggest issue, handing out a season-high six free passes in his previous start.

