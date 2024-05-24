BlueClaws to Match Tickets Purchased to Vets Night out this Weekend

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will match tickets purchased this weekend across two initiatives with donations to the Vets Night Out program, presented by OceanFirst Bank. Vets Night Out provides tickets to military members, both veterans and active, through accredited channels.

The BlueClaws will match select tickets as noted below: Patriotic Mini Plan

The BlueClaws have a 5-game Mini Plan available that includes tickets to the following games:

Thursday, June 13th - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

Thursday, July 4th - Red, White & BlueClaws with Fireworks (Camping World)

Thursday, July 11th - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

Saturday, August 17th - Salute to Heroes Night / County Night with After the Reign (Farro's Tees)

Saturday, August 31st - Fan Appreciation Night with Fireworks

This package is available for $65. For just an additional $15 ($80), fans will get a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and two boardwalk game plays at each game (a $65 value)!

Order by clicking the link of your choosing: Tickets-Only Mini Plan ($65), Boardwalk Bundle Mini Plan ($80) Chick-fil-A Friends & Family

The BlueClaws will also match tickets purchased through the Chick-fil-A Jersey Shore Friends & Family package for the following games:

Thursday, June 13th - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

Thursday, July 4th - Red, White & BlueClaws with Fireworks (Camping World)

These two games have both been added as Chick-fil-A Friends & Family games just for this promotion!

The Chick-fil-A Friends & Family Plan includes four game tickets, four BlueClaws caps, and four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers! Caps and vouchers can be picked up at the Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate during your game.

Each of these offers is valid until Monday, May 27th at 11:59 pm.

