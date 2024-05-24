Dash Shut Out At Home, 2-0

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 24th, 2024) - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game four of a six-game series to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2-0, Friday night at Truist Stadium in front of 3,978 fans.

Bowling Green (23-20) struck first in the top of the third inning against Winston-Salem (21-22) starter, Juan Carela. With one out, Brayden Taylor doubled and was driven home by Xavier Isaac, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Isaac came home to score on a single by Cooper Kinney and the Hot Rods took a 2-0 lead into the middle innings.

Besides the third, Carela cruised, going six innings allowing only two runs, but the Dash could not figure out Bowling Green starter, Yoniel Curet. Curet allowed only four runners to reach across the first five innings, but in the sixth, he walked the bases loaded giving Winston-Salem its best opportunity of the evening. TJ Fondtain came in with one out and got out of the jam without allowing a run.

After the sixth, the Dash could not figure out the Hot Rods' bullpen, falling 2-0 in game four with the series now tied, 2-2.

Winston-Salem and Bowling Green meet for game five on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

