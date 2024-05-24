Crawdads Force Way to Split on Star Wars Night

Hickory Crawdads' Konner Piotto on game night

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads got a stellar start from Joseph Montalvo on Friday night to earn a split of their doubleheader against Asheville at LP Frans Stadium. The win in the nightcap for Hickory leaves the season series between the two SAL South division rivals knotted at five apiece through the first ten games of the year.

In game one, Yosy Galan doubled home a pair of runs in the second to stake Mitch Bratt out to an early lead. The Ontario southpaw would make the early offense stick as he spun six exceptional innings, giving the Crawdads a chance to earn a game one victory.

However, the Tourists would plate four runs in the seventh to bolster their rebellion and claim the opener. Galan's double was the lone extra-base hit for Hickory in the opener, as Hickory managed only one hit after the third inning.

In game two, the force was strong in Joseph Montalvo, as the right hander struck out 11 Asheville hitters in his five innings of work. Just like Bratt in game one, Montalvo surrendered zero walks in his effort. In fact, Montalvo's only blemishes in the game were a pair of home runs in the second, both solo shots.

Offensively for the Crawdads in game two, the bottom half of the order restored balance to the lineup with Quincy Scott, Ian Moller, Jayce Easley, Ben Blackwell and Devin Hurdle all collecting hits. Alejandro Osuna provided a boost (of midichlorians) to the attack with a solo shot of his own. The homer was his eighth hit in his last five games.

Tomorrow, Winston Santos will look for his sixth win of the season in the 7pm first pitch against Asheville, with a 6:45pm Crawdads Pregame Show on hickorycrawdads.com, the MiLB.TV and Bally Live app to preview the action. The first 1,000 fans to tomorrow's game will receive a beach shirt courtesy of Black Tie Transportation and Big Dawg 92.1.

