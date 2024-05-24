Drive Shut Out By 'hoppers' Pitching, Fall 5-0

May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Greenville Drive (19-24) were held hitless through 6.2 innings before a single from Kristian Campbell broke up the no-hit bid, the second time in two series that the Drive have stared down an opposing team no-hit bid. The Greensboro Grasshoppers took full advantage of the Drive's slump at the plate, scratching across five runs with four of those coming via the big fly as they ultimately downed the Drive, 5-0.

Patrick Reilly, the six-foot-three righty ranked No. 21 among prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, held the Drive in check from get-go Friday night in Greensboro. He struck out the side in the first, enroute to striking out four of the first five batters he faced.

He'd ultimately exit the night after the fifth, holding Greenville hitless while issuing three walks and ringing up seven strikeouts. It marked the third game this season in which he struck out at least seven Drive batters in his start.

While Greenville struggled at the plate, the 'Hoppers went to work early on starter Cooper Adams. Maikol Escotto notched his third homer of the year in the second inning two batters before Shawn Ross would add his sixth homer, this one a two-run shot to left centerfield, giving Greensboro an early 3-0 lead.

Adams would settle in from there and was on his way to exiting unscathed from any further damage until the fourth inning. PJ Hilson and Shawn Ross would execute a double steal on Adams, though the throw to third by Enderso Lira would be on time, base path umpire Jamal Allen ruled Hilson safe, prompting a heated exchange between Allen and Drive manager Iggy Suarez. The exchange would ultimately lead to Suarez's ejection, marking his first ejection of the season.

The call proved to be pivotal as a Jack Brannigan groundout to third base allowed Hilson to extend the lead to 4-0.

Adams would ultimately go four innings, allowing four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Greenville's best opportunity to avoid the shutout came in the fifth as Campbell and Ahbram Liendo each drew a one-out walk and executed a double steal with two outs putting two in scoring position for Karson Simas. But Simas would fly out to right, ending the Drive's opportunity.

Campbell's walk extended his on-base streak to 28 games, seven shy of the Drive record, shared by Mookie Betts and Bryce Brantz.

Zach Fogell commanded the hill following Adams, pitching a clean fifth and sixth inning for the Drive before Nick Cimillo hit his fifth homer of the season in the seventh, boosting the lead to 5-0. The homer would be the only hit Fogell allowed as he picked up two strikeouts and issued one walk in three innings of relief.

Reidis Sena followed Fogell on the mound, issuing a walk and picking up two strikeouts in his lone inning of work.

Ryan Harbin and Elijah Birdsong would finish off the Drive after Reilly exited, with Harbin giving up the lone hit.

The Greenville Drive return to action Saturday, May 25 for the penultimate game of the six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. The series is split, 2-2.

