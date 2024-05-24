Curet Hurls 5.1 Scoreless, Hot Rods Even Series with 2-0 Win

May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Yoniel Curet tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, while a two-run third inning led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-20) to a 2-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (21-22) on Friday at Truist Stadium.

Bowling Green scored first in the top of the third against Winston-Salem starter Juan Carela. Brayden Taylor doubled to left-center, Xavier Isaac singled to right scoring Taylor. Tre' Morgan walked, and Cooper Kinney singled in Isaac, placing Bowling Green ahead 2-0.

The best chance for the Dash came in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they left the bases loaded. The two-run third inning would be all that Bowling Green needed, ending the night with a 2-0 victory.

Curet (2-5, 3.86) received his second win of the season, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out six. Carela (2-3, 3.15) picked up the loss for the Dash after going 6.0 innings and surrendering two runs. Hot Rods reliever Johnny Cuevas (3) gets his third save of the year after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and striking out one.

The penultimate game of the series is set for 6:00 PM CT at Truist Stadium. The Hot Rods send RHP Owen Wilde (0-0, 0.00) to the hill and will square off against Dash starter RHP Jose Ramirez (3-2, 3.43).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.