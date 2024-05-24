Renegades Taken Down by Cyclones, 7-1
May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - On the strength of two home runs, including a grand slam, the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-1 on Friday night at Maimonides Park.
Kyle Carr set the Cyclones down in the first two innings, but they broke through in the third when Nick Morabito led off with a single. After a Stanley Consuegra walk and a Junior Tilien fielder's choice groundout, an RBI single by Wilfredo Lara scored Morabito to open up a 1-0 lead.
Jefrey De Los Santos and Karell Paz led off the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, and a walk to Morabito loaded the bases for Stanley Consuegra. He launched a grand slam to left, extending the Cyclones lead to 5-0.
In the fifth, a leadoff double by Mateo Gil turned into a run, after he came around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning.
The Renegades got on the board in the sixth. A single by Tyler Hardman was followed by an Omar Martinez base hit. After Garrett Martin had an infield single, Josh Moylan drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-1.
William Lugo added a solo home run in the sixth for the Cyclones to make it 7-1.
Hudson Valley's bullpen continued to roll, putting together 3.2 innings of one-run baseball. Joel Valdez and Matt Keating allowed just two hits in relief of Carr (0-3), striking out three batters. Over the unit's last 12.2 innings, the bullpen has only allowed two earned runs.
The Renegades will look for their second win of the series on Saturday night in Coney Island. Josh Grosz will make his first start with Hudson Valley, while Felipe De La Cruz (2-4, 3.15) will toe the rubber for Brooklyn.
Renegades Record:
20-20
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Castellano Sharp, Claws Level Series with Friday 9-5 Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Crawdads Force Way to Split on Star Wars Night - Hickory Crawdads
- Consuegra Crushes Grand Slam to Propel Brooklyn Back in Win Column - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Asheville Keeps Pressure on Late, Splits DH - Asheville Tourists
- Farris Shines, Emperors Fall in Friday Night Showdown - Rome Emperors
- Drive Shut Out By 'hoppers' Pitching, Fall 5-0 - Greenville Drive
- Curet Hurls 5.1 Scoreless, Hot Rods Even Series with 2-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Taken Down by Cyclones, 7-1 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Shut Out At Home, 2-0 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Grasshoppers Shut Out The Drive, 5-0 On Friday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- YES Network & YES App to Air Hudson Valley Renegades Game on Monday, May 27 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- BlueClaws to Match Tickets Purchased to Vets Night out this Weekend - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Renegades Taken Down by Cyclones, 7-1
- Renegades Game Notes
- YES Network & YES App to Air Hudson Valley Renegades Game on Monday, May 27
- Renegades Victorious Over Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes