Renegades Taken Down by Cyclones, 7-1

May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - On the strength of two home runs, including a grand slam, the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-1 on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

Kyle Carr set the Cyclones down in the first two innings, but they broke through in the third when Nick Morabito led off with a single. After a Stanley Consuegra walk and a Junior Tilien fielder's choice groundout, an RBI single by Wilfredo Lara scored Morabito to open up a 1-0 lead.

Jefrey De Los Santos and Karell Paz led off the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, and a walk to Morabito loaded the bases for Stanley Consuegra. He launched a grand slam to left, extending the Cyclones lead to 5-0.

In the fifth, a leadoff double by Mateo Gil turned into a run, after he came around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Renegades got on the board in the sixth. A single by Tyler Hardman was followed by an Omar Martinez base hit. After Garrett Martin had an infield single, Josh Moylan drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-1.

William Lugo added a solo home run in the sixth for the Cyclones to make it 7-1.

Hudson Valley's bullpen continued to roll, putting together 3.2 innings of one-run baseball. Joel Valdez and Matt Keating allowed just two hits in relief of Carr (0-3), striking out three batters. Over the unit's last 12.2 innings, the bullpen has only allowed two earned runs.

The Renegades will look for their second win of the series on Saturday night in Coney Island. Josh Grosz will make his first start with Hudson Valley, while Felipe De La Cruz (2-4, 3.15) will toe the rubber for Brooklyn.

Renegades Record:

20-20

