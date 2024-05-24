YES Network & YES App to Air Hudson Valley Renegades Game on Monday, May 27

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will have their game with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday, May 27 televised live on the YES Network and streamed live on the YES App. YES is the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees. First pitch in the Memorial Day game at Heritage Financial Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase Renegades baseball on the YES Network," said Joe Vasile, Director of PR & Broadcasting for the Renegades. "This is a great chance for Yankees fans to be introduced to the team's top prospects and future stars of the game and get to see them play."

The broadcast will feature the Renegades broadcast team of Vasile and Jordy Fee-Platt. Monday's Renegades game will be available on the YES Network and on the YES App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription at www.watchyesnetwork.com.

The YES App is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.

