Castellano Sharp, Claws Level Series with Friday 9-5 Win
May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - Eiberson Castellano gave up one run over six innings and the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 9-5 on Friday night at Leidos Field.
Jersey Shore (24-19) leveled their six-game series with Aberdeen (22-21) at two games apiece.
The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI double from Zach Arnold. They added three more in the third. Andrick Nava doubled home two runs and came in to score on a SAC fly from Emaarion Boyd.
They pushed the lead to 7-0 with a three run sixth inning that included a two-run triple from Hendy Mendez.
Aberdeen scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 8-5. They had RBI doubles from Enrique Bradfield, Tavian Josenberger, and Mac Horvath in the inning. The BlueClaws added a run in the eighth on a groundout from Justin Crawford.
The IronBirds threatened in the eighth, but Gunner Mayer came on to get the last out of the inning with the bases loaded. Mayer then threw a 1-2-3 ninth and earned his second save of the road trip and his professional career.
Castellano (2-2) earned his second win. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Mendez, Arnold, and Troy Schreffler all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win. Mendez, Arnold, and Andrick Nava each drove in two runs. Schreffler had two triples, and matched the club record with two triples in a game, set most recently by Otto Kemp on Sunday at Hudson Valley.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Castellano Sharp, Claws Level Series with Friday 9-5 Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Crawdads Force Way to Split on Star Wars Night - Hickory Crawdads
- Consuegra Crushes Grand Slam to Propel Brooklyn Back in Win Column - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Asheville Keeps Pressure on Late, Splits DH - Asheville Tourists
- Farris Shines, Emperors Fall in Friday Night Showdown - Rome Emperors
- Drive Shut Out By 'hoppers' Pitching, Fall 5-0 - Greenville Drive
- Curet Hurls 5.1 Scoreless, Hot Rods Even Series with 2-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Taken Down by Cyclones, 7-1 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Shut Out At Home, 2-0 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Grasshoppers Shut Out The Drive, 5-0 On Friday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- YES Network & YES App to Air Hudson Valley Renegades Game on Monday, May 27 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- BlueClaws to Match Tickets Purchased to Vets Night out this Weekend - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Castellano Sharp, Claws Level Series with Friday 9-5 Win
- BlueClaws to Match Tickets Purchased to Vets Night out this Weekend
- BlueClaws Blanked for Second Straight Day, 4-0 on Thursday
- Aldegheri Sharp, But Claws Fall 2-0 on Wednesday
- BlueClaws Score Four in Ninth, Rally to Win 9-6 on Tuesday