Castellano Sharp, Claws Level Series with Friday 9-5 Win

May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Eiberson Castellano gave up one run over six innings and the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 9-5 on Friday night at Leidos Field.

Jersey Shore (24-19) leveled their six-game series with Aberdeen (22-21) at two games apiece.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI double from Zach Arnold. They added three more in the third. Andrick Nava doubled home two runs and came in to score on a SAC fly from Emaarion Boyd.

They pushed the lead to 7-0 with a three run sixth inning that included a two-run triple from Hendy Mendez.

Aberdeen scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 8-5. They had RBI doubles from Enrique Bradfield, Tavian Josenberger, and Mac Horvath in the inning. The BlueClaws added a run in the eighth on a groundout from Justin Crawford.

The IronBirds threatened in the eighth, but Gunner Mayer came on to get the last out of the inning with the bases loaded. Mayer then threw a 1-2-3 ninth and earned his second save of the road trip and his professional career.

Castellano (2-2) earned his second win. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Mendez, Arnold, and Troy Schreffler all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win. Mendez, Arnold, and Andrick Nava each drove in two runs. Schreffler had two triples, and matched the club record with two triples in a game, set most recently by Otto Kemp on Sunday at Hudson Valley.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.