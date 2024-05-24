Grasshoppers Shut Out The Drive, 5-0 On Friday Evening
May 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Greenville Drive, 5-0 on Friday May 24. The Grasshoppers improved to 25-18 while the Drive fell to 19-24. Greensboro outhit Greenville 6-1 as the Drive had two mishaps.
Designated hitter Nick Cimillo led the Grasshoppers offense going 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Maikol Escotto, and Shawn Ross.
Leading at the dish for the Drive was outfielder Kristian Campbell as he went 1-2 and tallied Greenville's only hit of the night.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he threw five perfect innings with seven strikeouts. Reilly recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-3 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Greensville was righthanded pitcher Cooper Adams as he recorded three strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on four innings of work. Adams took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its homestand against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Saturday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255).
