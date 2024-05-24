Consuegra Crushes Grand Slam to Propel Brooklyn Back in Win Column

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - One night removed from a 16-3 loss to Hudson Valley, the Brooklyn bats responded in a big way on Friday night, as the Cyclones defeated the Renegades, 7-1, at Maimonides Park. CF Stanley Consuegra, Brooklyn's all-time franchise lead in home runs, clobbered his fourth long ball of the season - a grand slam.

RHP Douglas Orellana fell one out shy of picking up his first win of the season, but that did not prevent him from turning in another impressive outing. The righty tossed 4.2 shutout innings, striking out five while giving up only four hits. Orellana, who entered the day with a 1.23 ERA, decreased that mark to a tidy 1.06 through his first nine appearances.

Brooklyn began the scoring with an RBI single from DH Wilfredo Lara in the bottom of the third. That was the first of six runs surrendered by LHP Kyle Carr, who allowed six earned on nine hits.

Carr's night took a turn for the worse in the fourth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Consuegra, who put Brooklyn up 5-0 courtesy of a grand slam to left center. The homer marks Consuegra's 32nd all time blast during his time in Brooklyn, extending his all-time franchise lead.

Brooklyn went on to plate another in the bottom of the sixth. After 1B Mateo Gil doubled to start the frame and advanced to third on a groundout, he proceeded to score on a wild pitch issued by LHP Joel Valdez.

Hudson Valley spoiled the shut out in the sixth, when 3B Josh Moylan drew a bases loaded walk. That was the only run surrendered on the night for RHP Jawilme Ramirez, who logged 4.1 innings of relief, while surrendering just three hits with five strikeouts en route to his first win of the season.

Brooklyn took it personally, and proceeded to get a run back in the home half. SS William Lugo clubbed his second home run of the season - a bullet to left field that tucked itself inside the left field foul pole. Hudson Valley could not draw up any more offense the rest of the way out.

With the win, Brooklyn clinches a split at the very least of this six-game set against Hudson Valley. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (2-4, 3.15 ERA) toes the slab for Brooklyn, where he will oppose RHP Josh Grosz (NR, 0-0). First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park.

