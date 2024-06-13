Honkers Loose in Extras 10-9

June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







There were multiple opportunities for both teams to win Wednesday's wild, wacky and weird 11-inning thriller. The difference was one single play at the plate and Waterloo bested Rochester 10-9.

The game entered the tenth tied at nine. Waterloo pushed their automatic runner to third with one out with Evan Morrison coming to the plate.

Morrison lifted a fly ball into left field that was tracked down by Luca Dipalo. He fired a perfect one-hopper into the plate that was received by catcher Max Ortega who tagged the runner out in one motion.

All Rochester had to do was get their runner home from third. They advanced that runner, Ortega, to third with two outs and a ball slipped past the catcher. He tracked it down, threw it to the pitcher covering and Ortega was called out trying to score the winning run.

The Bucks were able to scratch out the victory in the eleventh.

The Honkers put up a solid offensive showing with 11 hits and nine runs. They were led by Dom Rodriguez who had a three-hit game. Augusto Mungarrieta went 2/4 with two walks and Petey Craska had a pair of hits.

Rochester fell to 2-14 with the loss. They will open a two-game series with Thunder Bay tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.