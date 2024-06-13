Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Falling to Madison 9-0
June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
Madison, WI - A six-run first inning set the tone as the Dock Spiders were shut out for the first time all season, falling to the Mallards 9-0. With the loss, the Dock Spiders moved to 5-11 on the season.
Left-handed pitcher David Dean (Oklahoma) (0-1) got the start for the Dock Spiders. With runners on second and third and two outs, a ground ball hit by Jake Munroe (John A. Logan CC) to third base brought home a run due to an error, making the score 2-0. Three batters later, after Dean allowed two walks, a double by Jake Schaffner cleared the bases and extended Madison's lead to 5-0. Schaffner later scored, increasing the lead to 6-0 after the first inning.
Madison added another run in the second inning. An error by Dock Spiders shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) allowed Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) to score, giving Madison a 7-0 lead.
Right-handed pitcher Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle) took over in relief for the Dock Spiders in the second inning and delivered a solid performance. He went 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out two.
In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with one out but failed to capitalize when Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) hit into a double play, ending the inning without scoring.
Madison added two more runs in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 9-0.
Madison starter Ben Gregory (Maryville) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. The Mallards bullpen took over and allowed just one hit over the next 4.0 innings, securing the win and shutting out the Dock Spiders for the first time this season by a final of 9-0.
The Dock Spiders will travel to Green Bay on Thursday for their first matchup of the season against the Rockers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Stack on game night
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Pit Spitters Are Walked off in Extras - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Stun Pit Spitters with Six-Run Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- Honkers Fall Again in Extras 9-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Good Pitching Leads Stingers Over Big Sticks, 9-5 - Willmar Stingers
- Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for Huskies as They Fall 8-4 to Wausau - Duluth Huskies
- Dogs Drop Game One of the Series to Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Call It a Streak, Woodchucks Win Four Straight - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Square-Off against Dock Spiders for Third Time - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Welcome in the Top Team in the Northwoods League, Wausau, to the Wade - Duluth Huskies
- Gregory Shines Again, Madison Mallards Blow ut Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Honkers Loose in Extras 10-9 - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Falling to Madison 9-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Growlers Split Series Behind Dominant Tanner Ware Start, Timely Hitting - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- A Lustrous Start for Tsengeg, Dock Spiders' Offense Explode in 12-3 Win
- Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Falling to Madison 9-0
- Dock Spiders Set New 2024 Hit Record, Fall Short to Madison 18-14
- Dock Spiders Drop Both Games on Monday to Wrap up Michigan Trip
- Bats Explode as the Dock Spiders Top Kalamazoo in Game One, 11-2