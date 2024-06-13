Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Falling to Madison 9-0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Stack on game night

Madison, WI - A six-run first inning set the tone as the Dock Spiders were shut out for the first time all season, falling to the Mallards 9-0. With the loss, the Dock Spiders moved to 5-11 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher David Dean (Oklahoma) (0-1) got the start for the Dock Spiders. With runners on second and third and two outs, a ground ball hit by Jake Munroe (John A. Logan CC) to third base brought home a run due to an error, making the score 2-0. Three batters later, after Dean allowed two walks, a double by Jake Schaffner cleared the bases and extended Madison's lead to 5-0. Schaffner later scored, increasing the lead to 6-0 after the first inning.

Madison added another run in the second inning. An error by Dock Spiders shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) allowed Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) to score, giving Madison a 7-0 lead.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle) took over in relief for the Dock Spiders in the second inning and delivered a solid performance. He went 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out two.

In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with one out but failed to capitalize when Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) hit into a double play, ending the inning without scoring.

Madison added two more runs in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 9-0.

Madison starter Ben Gregory (Maryville) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. The Mallards bullpen took over and allowed just one hit over the next 4.0 innings, securing the win and shutting out the Dock Spiders for the first time this season by a final of 9-0.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Green Bay on Thursday for their first matchup of the season against the Rockers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

