Pit Spitters Are Walked off in Extras

June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters get walked off game one against the Kenosha Kingfish, losing 7-6, in front of 2,280 fans at Historic Simmons Field.

The Pit Spitters offense opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning as Brett Denby singled to right field and Aaron Piasecki was hit by a pitch. Jt Sokolove dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up a base allowing Denby to score on a wild pitch thrown by Eli Cartwright to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Vahn Lackey singled to left field scoring Piasecki to make it 2-0. Following Carter Hain reaching first on an error made by first baseman Will Plattner, Ethan Belk unloaded the bases with a three-run home run to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0. Brandon Chang led off the top of the fifth inning by getting hit by a pitch. Sokolove then drove in Chang giving the Pit Spitters a 6-0 lead. The Kingfish offense woke up in the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk drawn by Eli Duncan and a single to right field by Nick Giamarusti. Duncan scored on a passed ball giving the Kingfish their first run of the game. Ghiorso then grounded out, scoring Giamarusti to make it a 6-2 game. In the bottom of the eighth, Duncan singled to left, and Giamarusti walked. An error caused by second baseman Piasecki allowed both Duncan and Giamarusti to score making it a 6-4 ballgame, as well as allowing Tanner Reaves to advance to first. Christopher Schuchart then walked to put two runners on. Karter Wong singled to right field scoring both Reaves and Schuchart to tie the game at 6-6. Due to the extra innings rule, a runner is placed on second. A couple of passed balls by Lackey allowed Ghiorso to work his way around the bases and scoring the winning run. The Kingfish take game one, 7-6.

The Pit Spitters drop to 9-8 on the season, while the Kingfish improve to 9-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer threw six innings giving up two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two. Santiago Garcia threw an inning and a third of scoreless ball giving up one hit, three walks, and striking out three. Zak Sullivan threw two thirds of an inning giving up a hit and no runs, while striking out two. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Kenosha for game two of the series. First pitch is tomorrow night is 6:35 p.m. (CT). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.