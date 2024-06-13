Growlers Split Series Behind Dominant Tanner Ware Start, Timely Hitting
June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - Following a disappointing start to its series in Mequon, Wisconsin, the Kalamazoo Growlers (8-7) bounced back in a dominant way putting together the first shutout of its season, beating the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-8) 4-0.
Tanner Ware shined once again as the Growlers' starter, the left-handed sophomore from Oakland had his second quality start going six innings of work, giving up just two base hits, and two walks while striking out five. Ware continues his dominance on the road.
Across now seven away starts with the Growlers, Ware has a 2.08 ERA, throwing 39 innings and striking out 23 across that stretch compared to just six walks. Ware's now 0.75 ERA this season is fourth among Northwoods League starters while his 0.58 WHIP is the lowest of any qualified pitcher in the Northwoods League.
"I was just able to land every pitch," Ware said. "Just landing every pitch, keeping hitters off balanced and it played well today."
K-Zoo's offense would once again struggle early but would finally poke through in the fifth. After a Joey Winters one-out single, a groundout would move him up into scoring position. Reagan Paulina then came through, driving one past the outstretched arms of Chinook's right fielder Connor Hennings leading to an RBI triple. Paulina's fourth extra-base hit of the year and 11th RBI now leads the team.
Following Tanner Ware's departure, the Growlers added some cushion for the bullpen. Following a pair of walks and a sac bunt to open up the seventh, a wild pitch from Ryan Karst brought home Joey Winters to extend the lead. Two pitches later, Korbin Griffin came up clutch driving an RBI single to center to put them up three.
Kalamazoo added one more in the ninth on another wild pitch while the bullpen slammed the door. Bryce Brassfield, Tyler Kapa, and Tyler Papenbrock each put together a scoreless frame combining for six strikeouts to end the night
The Growlers are back on the road tomorrow, beginning the 2024 I-94 Series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch from C.O. Brown Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. with Indiana State right-hander Adam Berghorst set to toe the rubber for the Growlers.
