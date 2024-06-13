Honkers Fall Again in Extras 9-5

June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers woes continued on Thursday night when they fell in ten innings to Thunder Bay for the third time this year.

Rochester jumped ahead in the first when Thunder Bay starter Kansai Sugimoto walked in a run. After that, Sugimoto was able to work 5.2 innings and allow just three earned runs.

Thunder Bay took the lead in the second and added two more in the fifth.

The Honkers found the counter punch in the sixth thanks to a two-RBI single from Dom Rodriguez that put them ahead 5-4. Aaron McCurley was phenomenal out of the bullpen, going four innings and allowing just one unearned run. That run proved to be costly as it tied the game in the eighth.

The Border Cats plated four runs in the 10th, paving the way for their win.

Rodriguez, Mattie Thomas and Agusto Mungarrieta all had three hits, accounting for nine of Rochester's 11.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.