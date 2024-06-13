Gregory Shines Again, Madison Mallards Blow ut Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Northwoods League

Madison Mallards







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards scored seven runs in the first two innings of action on Wednesday night and cruised to a 9-0 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Ben Gregory (Maryville) was fantastic on the mound once again for the Mallards. Gregory pitched five scoreless innings and has still not allowed an earned run through fifteen innings pitched on the season. He gave up four hits, walked one, and struck out four in the outing.

The Mallards got things going early, thanks in part to some sloppy defense from the Dock Spiders. Madison scored six runs in the first inning, and Fond du Lac committed three errors in the frame. Three of those runs came across on a Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) double.

After scoring five times in the first two innings against Fond du Lac in the first two innings on Tuesday night, the Mallards would score a total of seven runs in the first two innings on Wednesday.

The game remained 7-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when Schaffner ripped an RBI triple, then scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0 Madison.

The bullpen for the Mallards allowed just one hit after Gregory exited the game, and Madison picked up their tenth win of the season.

Gregory earned his second win of the season for the Mallards, while David Dean (Oklahoma) was charged with the loss for Fond du Lac. Dean allowed six runs in just one inning of work, but none of them were earned due to the poor defense behind him.

The Mallards will be back in action tomorrow night at Warner Park against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

