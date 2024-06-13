Rockers Square-Off against Dock Spiders for Third Time

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers extended their winning streak to four games after sinking the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 7-5 on the road last night. They look to continue that success in tonight's matchup against Fond Du Lac. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch slated for 6:35.

In yesterday's game, Green Bay kept their bats hot and collected 12 hits against Rafters pitching. The Rockers led 3-1 going into the fifth inning. Sam Miller (Columbia) hit an outfield single with the bases loaded to score two, and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) drove in a third run in the next at bat for Green Bay's most successful inning on offense, moving the score to 6-1. The Rafters tried to answer back, but they were not able to put enough together, with the game ending 7-5 in favor of the Rockers.

Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) makes his third start of the season this afternoon for the team. Last time out, the Green Bay native threw five scoreless innings in his best outing of the season. He struck out four batters and only allowed one hit against the La Crosse Loggers.

Tonight, the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m. Thirsty Thursdays are back with half price domestic taps through the fifth inning, presented by Bud Light. Tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio are also just $30 which includes all-you-can-eat food through the end of the fifth inning and all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts through the end of the eighth inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

