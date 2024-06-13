Huskies Welcome in the Top Team in the Northwoods League, Wausau, to the Wade

The Duluth Huskies, winners of three in a row, begin a two-game series tonight against the top team in the Northwoods League, the Wausau Woodchucks. This is a rare interleague matchup as the Woodchucks are members of the Great Lakes division and the Huskies in the Great Plains division. Here are the five things to know and game notes packet (attached above) for this big series:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies first homestand of the season began with a two-game set with the La Crosse Loggers. In game one, the Huskies were outhit, 7-5. However, four (4) of those five hits came in one inning: a five-run bottom of the sixth to extend a Huskies lead of 1-0 out to 6-0. Brady Sullivan delivered the big hit, a pinch-hit RBI double that got the party started in the second. On the other side, the Huskies pitching staff combined for their best start to the season, tossing up six consecutive zeros, the most so far. They would allow four runs in the late innings, but did score two of their own in order to grab an 8-4 victory, their second home win of the season. Some severe weather hindered the second game of the series, as that game has been postponed. It will be made up on June 25 as part of a doubleheader.

SUPERIOR STAFF: In Duluth's last two games, the pitching staff has really started to heat up. The four (4) runs allowed in each of the past two games are tied for the least amount of runs allowed by the Huskies in a game so far this season. In the, 6-4, victory over Thunder Bay on June 10, Cale Haugen went seven (7) strong innings, allowing just two (2) runs. Myles Standish allowed two runs in the eight, but the combo of Caden Kratz and Charlie Dohemann combined to shut down the Border Cats the rest of the way. In the opening victory of the homestand against La Crosse, Gilbert Saunders and Ian Moore combined to throw up six straight shutout frames, the most from the Huskies to start a game so far this season. By the time the Huskies allowed the four runs late in the game, the result was not in question as they rolled on to an 8-4 victory.

ACING THE TEST: The series against Wausau marks the third consecutive series for the Huskies at home, and fourth overall, where the team enters it with a top-5 ERA in the league. Thunder Bay entered the series at Wade, as well as the return series in Thunder Bay, with the second-best ERA in the league, La Crosse entered the series with the Huskies with the fifth-best, and Wausau enters with the third best. However, the Huskies offense has come to play regardless, scoring 32 runs in the last five (5) games, an average of 6.4 runs per game.

WHAT'S UP WITH THE WOODCHUCKS: Wausau enters Wade Stadium atop the entire Northwoods League, with a 13-3 record. Wausau began the season unbeaten through nine (9) games to start the season. That 9-0 start to the season was the best to begin a season in Woodchucks history. The Woodchucks' pitching staff has been elite to start the season as they enter the series with an oBA of just .225, the best mark in the league. Additionally, the staff ERA is 3.95, third in the Northwoods League. They're also striking out 10.00 batters per nine innings. Offensively, Wausau has scored 6.38 runs per game, 10th in the league. Drew Berkland has been the best run producer for Wausau, with his 16 RBI ranking third in the league. He has an .869 OPS and three (3) home runs to begin his summer.

THIS WEEK AT THE WADE: This is a rare time in the Northwoods League schedule where the Huskies will face a team from the Great Lakes Division at the Wade, one of just two series this year. On Thursday, the Huskies are holding First Responders Appreciation Night where all first responders get in free with a valid ID. Friday is 90s Night presented by Volkswagen. The Huskies will be at Volkswagen in Duluth from 11 am-1 pm on Friday, and there will be a giveaway ahead of first pitch, scheduled for 6:35 pm. First pitch on Thursday is also scheduled for 6:35 pm.

