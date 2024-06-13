Kingfish Stun Pit Spitters with Six-Run Comeback

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish snap a three-game skid by pulling off a late-game comeback in extra innings against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7-6.

Kingfish starter Eli Cartwright started the game on fire by striking five of his first six hitters. Furthermore, both starters would shut out opposing hitting through three innings by allowing two combined hits.

Traverse City would respond in the fourth as they scored a pair with two outs to make it 2-0. However, a Kenosha fielding error extended the inning, where Ethan Belk launched a three-run homer to left field to extend the Pit Spitters' lead to 5-0.

They would add on in the sixth courtesy of an RBI single by JT Sokolove.

The Kingfish didn't quit in the ballgame as a fielding error by Traverse City catcher Vahn Lackey advanced a pair of base-runners that would eventually score to get the Fish on the board.

Kenosha wasn't done there as they took advantage of another Traverse City error, making the game 6-4 in the eighth inning. A few batters later with two runners on and two outs, Karter Wong delivered his biggest hit of the season by singling to right to tie the game at six.

In the ninth, both pitchers escaped jams by leaving a runner in scoring position to force extra innings for the first time this year at Historic Simmons Field.

Simon Linde stranded another runner in scoring position in the tenth to give the Fish a walk-off opportunity that they would capitalize on.

After a passed ball got by catcher Vahn Lackey, DJ Ghiorso would come home after Lackey threw the ball into the left field for his second error of the game.

The Kingfish battle the Pit Spitters again tomorrow night at Historic Simmons Field at 6:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League Plus for updates.

