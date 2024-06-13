Call It a Streak, Woodchucks Win Four Straight

Duluth, MN - The Woodchucks beat the Huskies 8-4 in some non-conference action. It is the first time the Woodchucks have faced Duluth this season. Caleb White got the start for the Woodchucks. He threw for 4.2 innings, striking out 4 and allowing just 4 hits.

The Chucks got to work early, scoring four runs in the top of the first. Back-to-back-to-back hits by Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi), Drew Berkland (Minnesota), and Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) started the scoring off at 1-0. A single by Daniel Harden (McClennan Community College) and a double by Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) brought the score to 4-0. Eight total Woodchucks made a plate-appearance, and six recorded a hit.

The Chucks got to work again in the second, with Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) hitting for a leadoff single, and he would eventually score from a Max Galvin single to bring the score to 5-2.

In the top of the 4th, a Max Galvin double scored Isaac Webb to bring the score to 6-2, and a sac-fly by Max Soliz Jr. increased the lead to 7-2.

Jorge DeCardenas (Charlotte University) would come in to relieve White in the bottom of the 5th inning. He struck out 7 across 4.1 innings pitched, including 2 in the bottom of the 9th, and allowed just 2 hits.

The Woodchucks will stay In Duluth to play game two of the away series, before traveling to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats. First pitch for tomorrow's game is at 6:35PM. The Chucks will return home to Athletic Park on Tuesday June 28th to play the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is at 6:35PM.

