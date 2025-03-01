Wausau Native Signs with Woodchucks for 2025 Season

Wausau, WI - Right-handed Pitcher Sam Nitzke will join the Wausau Woodchucks roster for the 2025 summer. A native of Wausau, Nitzke is currently a sophomore at Angelina college in Lufkin, Texas.

RHP - Sam Nitzke| 6'0" | R/R| Sophomore | Angelina College

Nitzke spent last summer with the Badlands Big Sticks, a Northwoods League team in Dickinson North Dakota. During the season, he notched a 4.04 ERA in 35.2 innings with 25 strikeouts. He was named to the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Team and pitched the 7th inning of the All-Star Game in Mankato, Minnesota.

This season for Angelina College, has already appeared in 5 games with a 2-0 record so far. In 13.1 innings, he has recorded a 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

