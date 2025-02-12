GCU Infielder Boever Signs with Woodchucks for 2025

February 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce a second player from Grand Canyon University, Infielder Cael Boever, will join the roster for 2025.

INF - Cael Boever| 6'0" | R/R| Junior | Grand Canyon University

A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Boever spent three seasons at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Grand Canyon University for his junior season.

Boever led DMACC in batting average with a .389 and on-base percentage with a .469 last season. He recorded 59 RBIs and 30 extra-base hits in 216 at-bats. Boever was a huge asset to the team as they made their first NJCAA Division II World Series appearance in 10 years in 2024.

