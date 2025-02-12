Bryant Viskovich Joins MoonDogs

Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome outfielder, Bryant Viskovich to the Team for the 2025 season! Viskovich will join the dog squad from the University of San Diego following his second season.

Viskovich is a California guy, as he attended Leigh High School in San Jose. In his time at Leigh, Viskovich made a difference on the field and in academics. Baseball was not the only sport for him as he also competed in water polo and football. Being a triple-sport athlete, Viskovich racked up the awards and took off in one; Baseball. Viskovich was a four-year varsity starter, compiling a batting average of .395. He received first and second All-League honors, set Leigh's single-season record for triples, was on the USA Baseball NTIS championship team, was a two-time Area Code team selection for the Oakland A's in 2021 and 2022, made appearances on the Padres and Royals scout league team, believe it or not that's not all! Viskovich made his presence known in the classroom as well earning honor roll recognition and graduating in the top 9% of his class. He then took his studies and skills and moved on to the University of San Diego.

Visckovich in his 2024 season at San Diego, played in one game, which he started in. Due to injury, this was his only game for the 2024 season, but he made it a good one. On the diamond, he had 5 put-outs and an assist. He also saw 5 at-bats that game.

He is ready to hit the field again in his 2025 season and come play for the Dogs as he says "Win the day, because a college baseball season is a marathon so it's important to try and win one day at a time", "Win the day" is a quote Viskovich gets from his father.

Coach Danny Kneeland is ready for Visckovich's talent to come to Mankato as he says "He was hurt freshman year but is recovering. Bryant is a very good athlete and well-rounded player."

