Loggers Add a Trio of Rajun Cajuns to Roster

February 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WIS. - With the Division I collegiate baseball season set to get underway this week the La Crosse Loggers continued adding talent to their 2025 roster as team officials announced the signings of three Rajun Cajuns from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in two-way talent Trip Dobson and pitchers Will Taylor and Aidan Grab.

Trip Dobson is one of the top freshmen on the Rajun Cajuns roster as Perfect Game ranked him as the top third baseman and the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2024 coming out of Louisiana. A four-year letterwinner in baseball at Baton Rouge's Catholic High (La.), Dobson hit .354 for his career and helped the Bears to a 38-2 record and the 2024 MaxPreps.com national championship. The Baton Rouge native was also a two-way standout for the Bears going a combined 5-1 with a 1.93 earned run average in 25 career appearances on the mound. Dobson also comes from a strong family lineage of baseball and softball as his father, Howard, played baseball at Panola College and McNeese State before entering the coaching world with softball having served as an assistant at LSU and was a former head coach at Southern Miss. His mother, Katherine, also lettered in softball at Southeastern Louisiana.

Will Taylor is another highly touted freshman on the Rajun Cajuns' pitching staff as Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2024 coming out of Louisiana. A Prep Baseball Future Games participant while in high school, the 6-3, 185-pound right-hander averaged more than a strikeout an inning during his high school career at St. Thomas More.

Big right-hander Aidan Grab round out the Louisiana-Lafayette trio as he is set to bring his 6-5, 195-pound frame to Copeland Park. Ranked as the No. 8 right-handed pitcher and No. 24 overall prospect coming of Louisiana, Grab was a two-time all-state selection and was tabbed as the District Pitcher of the Year while competing at Mandeville High School in Madisonville, La. Like his teammate Will Tayler, Grab was also a Prep Baseball Future Games participant and was named to the 2024 Prep Baseball Louisiana All-State team.

