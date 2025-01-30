Woodchucks Add GCU Catcher to 2025 Roster

January 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Grand Canyon University Catcher Brody Sexton will join the Wausau Woodchucks for the 2025 season.

C -Brody Sexton| 5'10" | R/R| Junior | Grand Canyon University

Sexton started his college career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to GCU for his junior season. In 2024, he played collegiate summer baseball with the Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League.

During his sophomore season, Sexton recorded a .342 batting average including 17 RBIs and 11 extra base hits. Sexton hit for the cycle during a game against Ottawa University on March 10th last year, adding to his standout season. In two seasons with at IWCC, he recorded a career fielding percentage of .994 in 48 games.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

